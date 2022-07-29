SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Gap Up to $22.35

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.35, but opened at $23.21. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 119,432 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82.

SIGA Technologies Dividend Announcement

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. Analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 276,814 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 224,423 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 105,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

(Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.