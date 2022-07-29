Signature Securities Group Corporation Acquires 1,989 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COMT. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

COMT stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,368. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65.

