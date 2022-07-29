Signature Securities Group Corporation Acquires 6,245 Shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned approximately 1.49% of Peritus High Yield ETF worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peritus High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period.

Peritus High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HYLD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. Peritus High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

