Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys 136 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.75. 8,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,554. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

