Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys 3,234 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 535.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

HYG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,944,746. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $88.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average is $79.72.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

