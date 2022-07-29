Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned about 0.08% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,310,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,754,000 after acquiring an additional 185,524 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,244,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,572,000 after acquiring an additional 60,307 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,909,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,605,000 after acquiring an additional 67,686 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,887,000 after acquiring an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,153,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,578,000 after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $25.47. 197,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,346. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

