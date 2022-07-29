Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $2.38 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Signature Securities Group Corporation cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,940,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.44. 7,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,718. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

