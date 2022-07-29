Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $761,000 Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lowered its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.01. 99,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,686,596. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

