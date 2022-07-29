Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases 4,040 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 0.9% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.89. 1,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,156. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $112.29 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

