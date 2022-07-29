Signature Securities Group Corporation Reduces Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCB traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.01. 15,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $73.03.

