Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 1,506 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Signature Securities Group Corporation cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 361.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $249.13. 47,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,517. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

