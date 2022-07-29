Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 4,945 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 92,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 50,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.31. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.