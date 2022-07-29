Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target Cut to CHF 277

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 333 to CHF 277 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 370 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sika from CHF 500 to CHF 485 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $355.20.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SXYAY stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. Sika has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.