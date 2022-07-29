Silvant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.0% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $105.19. The stock had a trading volume of 58,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,242,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.