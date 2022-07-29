Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 69,703 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,691,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.8 %

RCL stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $38.18. 61,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,849. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.