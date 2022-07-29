Silvant Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.07. 46,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,622. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average of $101.50.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

