Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $78.78. 51,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,667,873. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.43. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

