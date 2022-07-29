Silvant Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after purchasing an additional 598,366 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $855.21.

Tesla Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $21.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $864.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,369,742. The company has a fifty day moving average of $717.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $848.59. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $896.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,268 shares of company stock worth $53,221,004. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.