Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th.

Simpson Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $101.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $87.73 and a one year high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,656,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,380 shares of company stock worth $2,429,487. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,781.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

