Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Earns Maintains Rating from Morgan Stanley

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

SIRI has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

