Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Earns Maintains Rating from Morgan Stanley

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.
SIRI has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.
Sirius XM Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
