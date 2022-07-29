SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $437.25. 29,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,415. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.82, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $463.35 and a 200 day moving average of $506.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $625.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $505.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,150 shares of company stock worth $7,804,261 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

