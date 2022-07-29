SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,927,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $279,374,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $352.19. 38,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,332. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $342.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.42.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.