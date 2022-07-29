SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes $40,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJT)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

