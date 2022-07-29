SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes $46,000 Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 2,065.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 286,534 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at $3,286,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 367.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 150,221 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 74,201 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 67,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Costamare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Costamare Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE CMRE traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,716. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 52.41%. The business had revenue of $268.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

