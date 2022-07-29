SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.15

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.15 and traded as high as $65.24. SJW Group shares last traded at $65.24, with a volume of 89,380 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

SJW Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

See Also

