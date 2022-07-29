Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $37.86 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 630.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 206,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 177,828 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 993.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 109,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

