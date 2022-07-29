Skylands Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 568,478 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $131,540,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,745 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $68,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,869 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in FedEx by 8.4% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 17,887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 1.1 %

FedEx stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,370. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $284.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.09 and a 200 day moving average of $222.79.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.