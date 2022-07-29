Skylands Capital LLC Has $48.97 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 5.9% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Crown Castle International worth $48,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.92. 4,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,116. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

