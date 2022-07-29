Skylands Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 340.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,825 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 44,986 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Price Performance

NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,804. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $101.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $592.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIBB. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Hibbett Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.