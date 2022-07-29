Skylands Capital LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Xperi as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 243,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $5,846,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPER. StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Xperi Trading Down 0.5 %

XPER stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.56. 1,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $21.92.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Xperi Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.82%.

Insider Transactions at Xperi

In other news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,026.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xperi

(Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

