Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 1.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 4.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in American Tower by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in American Tower by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.13. 7,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,151. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.