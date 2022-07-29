Skylands Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,025 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.5% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 244,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $150,857,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.49. 135,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,071,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

