Skylands Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LECO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $138.11. 1,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The business had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

