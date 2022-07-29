Skylands Capital LLC Sells 30,550 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,550 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.4 %

GPK traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,835. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

