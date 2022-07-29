Skylands Capital LLC Sells 56,774 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,774 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education comprises approximately 2.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $17,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 54,522 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $94.45. 667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

