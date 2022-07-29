Skylands Capital LLC Sells 58,700 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 58,700 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,123,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

