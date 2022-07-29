SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,901,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of SLM worth $53,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 598,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after buying an additional 246,024 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,789,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after buying an additional 99,532 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLM. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 46,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,321. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

