SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. SLM updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. SLM has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SLM by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in SLM by 8,011.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 123,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 121,619 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in SLM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at $700,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

