Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Smith & Nephew Trading Down 11.4 %
Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,067.50 ($12.86) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,196.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,231.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 2,409.00. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,108 ($13.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,565 ($18.86).
Insider Activity at Smith & Nephew
In related news, insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($15.35), for a total value of £896,615.72 ($1,080,259.90).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
Recommended Stories
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.