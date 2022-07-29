Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 11.4 %

Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,067.50 ($12.86) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,196.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,231.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 2,409.00. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,108 ($13.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,565 ($18.86).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Insider Activity at Smith & Nephew

In related news, insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($15.35), for a total value of £896,615.72 ($1,080,259.90).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

SN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($21.99) to GBX 1,490 ($17.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.48) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,630 ($19.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,442 ($17.37) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,565.50 ($18.86).

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.