Smoothy One Day Volume Reaches $253,025.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last week, Smoothy has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Smoothy has a total market cap of $78,509.66 and approximately $253,025.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.68 or 0.00758592 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001528 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00015953 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001695 BTC.
Smoothy Profile
Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.
Smoothy Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.