Smoothy One Day Volume Reaches $253,025.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last week, Smoothy has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Smoothy has a total market cap of $78,509.66 and approximately $253,025.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.68 or 0.00758592 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.