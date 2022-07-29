Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 3115543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Specifically, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,277,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,497,106 over the last ninety days.

Get Snap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Snap from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Snap Stock Up 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.