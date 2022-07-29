Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-$6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SON. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

