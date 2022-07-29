Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 18,964 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of NEE opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $166.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

