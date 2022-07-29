SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

GLD stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.88. 145,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,425,087. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.49.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

