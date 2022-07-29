SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s Largest Position

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 10.9% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 451,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,009 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $17,046,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,474. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

