SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPIP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,594. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33.

