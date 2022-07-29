SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Holdings Lowered by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 420.7% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869,360. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $71.48 and a one year high of $170.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.