Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys 21,931 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Atkore worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Insider Activity at Atkore

Atkore Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,985. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Atkore stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $98.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average of $99.41. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $123.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. Atkore’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

