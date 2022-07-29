Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Spectrum Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,483,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,790,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,970,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,283,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,742,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,909. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

