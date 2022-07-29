Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,732 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,736. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

